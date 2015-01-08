Top Stories: Manhunt Continues In France For Suspected Gunmen

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- The Latest On Paris Attack: Several Detained, But Manhunt Continues.

And here are more early headlines:

Wind Chills Blanket Eastern U.S., Blizzard Warnings In Upper Midwest. ()

FBI ID's Texas Veterans Affairs Clinic Shooter, Victim. (Washington Post)

Ebola Kills At Least 8,000, Says World Health Organization. (Deutsche Welle)

House Reauthorizes Federal Terrorism Insurance Bill; Goes To Senate. (The Hill)

Senators Working To Keep Keystone Pipeline Bill Moving. (Politico)

Divers Trying To Retrieve AirAsia Jet's Black Boxes From Java Sea. (Reuters)

Local Lawmaker Says Newspaper Can Use His Name After All. (Washington Post)

