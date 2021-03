Pakistan is picking up the pieces today after an attack on a school by Taliban militants left 145 people dead.

It's a heart-wrenching story. We've collected the news in a different post. Here, we'll tell the story visually, but fair warning — the photographs are representative of the horrific attack, so they're tough to look at:

A Majeed / AFP/Getty Images / A Pakistani soldier walks amid the debris in an army-run school Wednesday, a day after Taliban militants attacked the school in Peshawar.

Sajjad Ali Queshi / UPI/Landov / Relatives of injured students react as they arrive at a hospital dealing with the victims of the attack by Taliban gunmen on the school in Peshawar.

B.K. Bangash / AP / Pakistani army soldiers stand outside the Army Public School auditorium on Wednesday.

Hasham Ahmed / AFP/Getty Images / Pakistani mourners pray during the funeral of a student killed in the attack.

Rizwan Tabassum / AFP/Getty Images / Pakistani activists from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement light candles in Karachi on Tuesday for the victims of the Taliban's attack.