Oregon Quarterback Marcus Mariota Wins Heisman Trophy

By Camila Domonoske
Published December 13, 2014 at 9:20 PM EST

University of Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota is the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy by a landslide. It's the first win for the Ducks.

The Associated Press reports:

"A pinpoint passer with wide-receiver speed, Mariota came into his junior the season as the favorite to win the Heisman and delivered a performance that turned the presentation ceremony into a foregone conclusion.

"The first Hawaii native to win the Heisman has accounted for a Pac-12-record 53 touchdowns (38 passing, 14 rushing and one receiving) while directing the Ducks' warp-speed spread offense, and leading Oregon to a spot in the first College Football Playoff."

Mariota will face off with another Heisman-winning quarterback, Florida State's Jameis Winston, in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
