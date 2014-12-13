Oregon Quarterback Marcus Mariota Wins Heisman Trophy

University of Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota is the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy by a landslide. It's the first win for the Ducks.

The Associated Press reports:

"A pinpoint passer with wide-receiver speed, Mariota came into his junior the season as the favorite to win the Heisman and delivered a performance that turned the presentation ceremony into a foregone conclusion.

"The first Hawaii native to win the Heisman has accounted for a Pac-12-record 53 touchdowns (38 passing, 14 rushing and one receiving) while directing the Ducks' warp-speed spread offense, and leading Oregon to a spot in the first College Football Playoff."

Mariota will face off with another Heisman-winning quarterback, Florida State's Jameis Winston, in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

