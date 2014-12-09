Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Senate Panel's Report On CIA Tactics; Hagel Visits Iraq

By Korva Coleman
Published December 9, 2014 at 8:43 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Blog: Senate Expected To Release Long-Held CIA 'Torture Report'.

-- Chuck Hagel Lands In Iraq To Meet With Officials.

And here are more early headlines:

Berkeley, Calif. Protests Against Police Brutality Delay Trains. (AP)

Report Released On Federal Autopsy Of Michael Brown. (NBC)

Mother Of Cleveland Boy Killed By Police Wants Prosecution. (Cleveland.com)

Snow, Ice Hit East Coast; Storm Brewing On West Coast. (NWS)

Police Officer In Bahrain Killed By Bomb Blast. (Reuters)

Renewed Efforts To Implement A Ukraine Ceasefire. (BBC)

Philippines Typhoon Moves On But Leaves At Least 42 Dead. (Al Jazeera)

Obama Takes Over (Briefly) For Stephen Colbert. (MSNBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman