Top Stories: Senate Panel's Report On CIA Tactics; Hagel Visits Iraq

-- Live Blog: Senate Expected To Release Long-Held CIA 'Torture Report'.

-- Chuck Hagel Lands In Iraq To Meet With Officials.

Berkeley, Calif. Protests Against Police Brutality Delay Trains. (AP)

Report Released On Federal Autopsy Of Michael Brown. (NBC)

Mother Of Cleveland Boy Killed By Police Wants Prosecution. (Cleveland.com)

Snow, Ice Hit East Coast; Storm Brewing On West Coast. (NWS)

Police Officer In Bahrain Killed By Bomb Blast. (Reuters)

Renewed Efforts To Implement A Ukraine Ceasefire. (BBC)

Philippines Typhoon Moves On But Leaves At Least 42 Dead. (Al Jazeera)

Obama Takes Over (Briefly) For Stephen Colbert. (MSNBC)

