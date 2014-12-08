Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Photos: Massive Fire Shuts Down Freeways In Los Angeles

By Christopher Dean Hopkins
Published December 8, 2014 at 7:21 AM EST
An enormous fire engulfs an unfinished apartment complex early Monday in Los Angeles.
An enormous fire engulfs an unfinished apartment complex early Monday in Los Angeles.

A huge apartment complex under construction near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was in flames early Monday, closing two major highways that intersect nearby.

More than 250 firefighters are responding, fire department spokesman David Orti told the Los Angeles Times.

The fire, which started at 1:30 a.m. local time at the dense, upscale Da Vinci project, damaged buildings across the street, the Times reports, and closed State Route 110 in both directions and U.S. Highway 101 southbound.

NBC Los Angeles reports that firefighters actually had to stand on State Route 110 to effectively douse the fire, and that no one was believed to be on the site when the inferno broke out.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Christopher Dean Hopkins
See stories by Christopher Dean Hopkins