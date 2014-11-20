Top Stories: Florida College Shooting; Director Mike Nichols Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Florida State Gunman Shot Dead By Campus Police.

-- Award-Winning Director Mike Nichols Dies At 83.

And here are more early headlines:

Montana's Ban On Same Sex Marriage Overturned By Judge. (Billings Gazette)

Kerry, Allies Work On Nuclear Accord With Iran Ahead Of Deadline. (AP)

North Korea Warns It May Conduct Nuclear Test. (New York Times)

Niger Sends Troops To Border With Mali To Repel Militants. (VOA)

China Warns "Thick Smog" Will Blanket Northern Cities. (Xinhua)

Insurance Group Finds 3 Minivans Fare Poorly In Crash Tests. (IIHS)

A Thanksgiving Meal Costs Slightly More This Year. (CNBC)

Oregon Family Must Find Noisy Rooster A New Home. (Oregonian)

