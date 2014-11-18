Top Stories: Jerusalem Synagogue Attacked; U.S. Hostage Policy Reviewed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attack On Jerusalem Synagogue Leaves Four Dead.

-- Obama Orders Review Of U.S. Hostage Policy.

-- Uber Exec In Hot Water After Suggesting A Journalist Smear Campaign.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate May Vote Today On Keystone XL Pipeline. (Reuters)

E.U. Sanctions Rebel Leaders In Eastern Ukraine. (Bloomberg)

U.N. Takes Up Resolution On North Korea's Human Rights Record. (VOA)

Cold Blast May Set Temperature Records In the South. (AccuWeather)

Court Weighs Reinstatement Of Child Endangerment Conviction Against Penn. Priest. (CBS)

Alaska Volcano Subsides; Hawaiian Lava Creeps Forward. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.