NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Election Day Arrives; Fugitive Mexican Mayor Caught

By Korva Coleman
Published November 4, 2014 at 8:33 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's Election Day: Here Are 5 Headlines That Tell The Story.

-- Police Capture Mexican Mayor Accused Of Ordering Student Kidnappings.

And here are more early headlines:

Appeals Court To Hear NSA Phone Records Surveillance Case Today. (The Hill)

Islamist Militants Kill Hundreds In Iraqi Sunni Tribe, Including Children. (CNN)

Burkina Faso Military To Give Power To Interim Government. (Al Jazeera)

Russia Skips Planning Meeting For Nuclear Summit. (AP)

Report: 2 U.S. Nuclear Commanders Fired, A Third Disciplined. (AP)

Ukraine Considers Ending Special Status For Rebel Regions. (BBC)

Gunman Wounds Student At Delaware State University. (Delaware News Journal)

U.S. Sues Southwest Over Handling Of Plane Repairs. (International Business Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
