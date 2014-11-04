Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

How To Follow NPR's Coverage Of Tonight's Midterm Elections

By Bill Chappell
Published November 4, 2014 at 7:40 PM EST

The 2014 midterms will decide the balance of power in Congress, along with who lives in governors' mansions and how states handle issues from marijuana to health insurance. Here's a guide to following the night's events, on NPR and elsewhere.

Join , featuring real-time coverage from our Political desk (along with music). To join the discussion, just use the hashtag #nprparty. It will also feature NPR's Election Night special coverage, which starts at 8 p.m. ET and runs until 1 a.m. ET.

On social media, NPR's Kate Parkinson-Morgan and Mel Kramer have assembled some helpful lists:

Member Stations and NPR Staff on Twitter: Every NPR reporter and every member station reporter covering Election Night, broken down by state.

NPR Member Stations (Twitter List): — Our list of all NPR member station reporters who are tweeting tonight.

NPR Staff Accounts (Twitter List): -- Every NPR political reporter/producer tweeting tonight.

Of course, we'll also be following stories here at the Two-Way.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell