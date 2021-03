Top Stories: Secularists Win Tunisian Election; Burkina Faso Unrest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tunisia's Secularists Victorious In Parliamentary Vote.

-- Angry Mob Sets Fire To Parliament In Burkina Faso.

-- Madison Bumgarner Carries Giants To 3rd Title In 5 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

Sweden To Become First European Union Country To Recognize Palestine. (Time)

Israeli Police Kill Palestinian Suspect Who Wounded Israeli Activist. (Jerusalem Post)

Dozens Believed Killed By Sri Lanka Landslide. (Deutsche Welle)

Volcanic Lava Continues To Menace Hawaii Homes. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

NFL Expected To Seek Dismissal Of Painkiller Suit By Former Players. (AP)

Sistine Chapel Gets New Lighting, Air Conditioning Systems. (Telegraph)

New Species Of Frog Discovered - In New York City. (Smithsonian)

