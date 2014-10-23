Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Canadian Parliament Attack; Nurse Free Of Ebola

By Korva Coleman
Published October 23, 2014 at 9:39 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Details Emerge Of Alleged Assailant In Canadian Parliament Attack.

-- Family Says Nurse Amber Vinson Free Of Ebola.

-- 5 Giants Pitchers Give Up 5 Runs In 6th As Royals Even World Series.

And here are more early headlines:

Alleged Serial Killer Charged In Second Indiana Slaying. (WLS-TV)

UNC Review Finds Thousands Of Students Took Fake Classes. (CBSSports)

Officials Allege Mexican Mayor Behind Abduction, Killing Of Students. (New York Times)

Russian Airport Official Quits After Plane Mishap Kills French Oil Executive. (VOA)

China Plans To Launch Spacecraft To Moon This Week. (South China Morning Post)

Officials Investigating Vandalism In 10 U.S. National Parks. (KSL-TV)

VIDEO: Bear Cub Wanders Into Oregon Drug Store. (KOBI-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman