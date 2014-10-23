Top Stories: Canadian Parliament Attack; Nurse Free Of Ebola

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Details Emerge Of Alleged Assailant In Canadian Parliament Attack.



-- Family Says Nurse Amber Vinson Free Of Ebola.

-- 5 Giants Pitchers Give Up 5 Runs In 6th As Royals Even World Series.

And here are more early headlines:

Alleged Serial Killer Charged In Second Indiana Slaying. (WLS-TV)

UNC Review Finds Thousands Of Students Took Fake Classes. (CBSSports)

Officials Allege Mexican Mayor Behind Abduction, Killing Of Students. (New York Times)

Russian Airport Official Quits After Plane Mishap Kills French Oil Executive. (VOA)

China Plans To Launch Spacecraft To Moon This Week. (South China Morning Post)

Officials Investigating Vandalism In 10 U.S. National Parks. (KSL-TV)

VIDEO: Bear Cub Wanders Into Oregon Drug Store. (KOBI-TV)

