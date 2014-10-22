Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Health Officials Announce New Monitoring For Travelers From West Africa

By Sam Sanders
Published October 22, 2014 at 8:58 PM EDT
Bellevue Hospital nurse Belkys Fortune (left) and Teressa Celia, associate director of infection prevention and control, during a demonstration of procedures for possible Ebola patients on Oct. 8.
Bellevue Hospital nurse Belkys Fortune (left) and Teressa Celia, associate director of infection prevention and control, during a demonstration of procedures for possible Ebola patients on Oct. 8.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new monitoring measures for people arriving to the U.S. from Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, the three countries dealing with Ebola outbreaks.

Travelers from those countries will be monitored by public health officials for 21 days after their arrival, starting Monday. The CDC says 21 days is "the longest time it can take from the time a person is infected with Ebola until that person has symptoms of Ebola."

In a statement, the CDC said travelers will need to look out for a variety of symptoms:

"Specifically, state and local authorities will require travelers to report the following information daily: their temperature and the presence or absence of other Ebola symptoms such as headache, joint and muscle aches, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, lack of appetite, or abnormal bleeding; and their intent to travel in-state or out-of-state. In the event a traveler does not report in, state or local public health officials will take immediate steps to locate the individual to ensure that active monitoring continues on a daily basis."

The CDC pointed out that so far, 70 percent of travelers entering the US from Liberia, Sierra Leone, or Guinea travel to Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Those states have already implemented "post-arrival monitoring."

The World Health Organization's latest Ebola situation report says as of the end of Oct. 19, Ebola has caused 4,877 deaths.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Sam Sanders
Sam worked at Vermont Public Radio from October 1978 to September 2017 in various capacities – almost always involving audio engineering. He excels at sound engineering for live performances.
See stories by Sam Sanders