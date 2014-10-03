Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hong Kong Protesters Attacked; Jobless Rate Falls

By Korva Coleman
Published October 3, 2014 at 10:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Anti-Protest Mob Attacks Hong Kong Student Camp.

-- Unemployment Falls To 5.9 Percent, Lowest In 6 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

13 Texas Abortion Clinics Forced To Close Immediately After Ruling. (New York Times)

Powerful Storm Hits Parts of Texas, Louisiana And Alabama. (Weather.com)

Weekend Heat Wave And Bigger Fire Risk Forecast In Southern California. (KPBS)

Several Arrests In Smaller Ferguson Night Protest. (St. Louis Public Radio)

Denver-Area School Board Approves Controversial Curriculum Review. (Denver Post)

Swiss Red Cross Worker Killed By Ukraine Shelling. (Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty)

Senior Boko Haram Official Says He's Still Alive In New Video. (Washington Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
