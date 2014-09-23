Top Stories: U.S. Airstrikes In Syria; ISIS Releases Hostage Video

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Airstrikes Move To Syria, Target More Than Just ISIS.

-- New ISIS Video Released Of British Hostage.

And here are more early headlines:

Israel Shoots Down Syrian Warplane. (Businessweek)

Obama To Speak To Delegates At World Climate Summit. (CNN)

Wind May Fan Huge Wildfire Burning East Of Sacramento. (AP)

World Health Organization Fears 20,000 Ebola Deaths By November. (NBC)

China Imposes Life Term On Uighur Scholar For Dissent. (Financial Times)

Norway To Aid Liberia In Anti-Deforestation Effort. (BBC)

Search Intensifies For Suspect In Pennsylvania Trooper Slaying. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Mexican Mine Spill Threatens Arizona River. (Sierra Vista Herald)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.