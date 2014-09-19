Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: French Jets Strike Militants; Next Steps For Scotland

By Korva Coleman
Published September 19, 2014 at 9:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- French Jets Conduct First Airstrikes Against ISIS In Iraq.

-- As Scotland Rejects Independence, Cameron Promises More Autonomy.

-- How NASA's New Spaceships Stack Up.

And here are more early headlines:

Texas Gets Flooding In Wake Of Tropical Storm. (AccuWeather)

Police Arrest Man In Connection With Wildfire East Of Sacramento. (SFGate)

Pennsylvania Shooting Suspect On FBI's 10 Most Wanted List. (Express-Times)

Chinese Court Convicts Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Of Bribery. (Wall Street Journal)

Chinese Retailer Alibaba Debuts On NYSE In Biggest IPO Ever. (Forbes)

Search To Resume This Month For Missing Malaysian Jet. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman