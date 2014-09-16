NFL Players Association Files Appeal Of Ray Rice Suspension

The NFL Players Association formally filed an appeal of the indefinite suspension of Ray Rice on Tuesday evening. They have also asked that the appeal be taken out of the hands of Commissioner Roger Goodell and his staff.

"This action taken by our union is to protect the due process rights of all NFL players," the NFLPA said in its official statement.

The statement continues:

The NFLPA appeal is based on supporting facts that reveal a lack of a fair and impartial process, including the role of the office of the Commissioner of the NFL. We have asked that a neutral and jointly selected arbitrator hear this case as the Commissioner and his staff will be essential witnesses in the proceeding and thus cannot serve as impartial arbitrators.

Rice was given an indefinite suspension on Sept. 8, extended from a two-game suspension, after a video was released by TMZ showing him knocking his then-fiance out during an altercation in an elevator.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.