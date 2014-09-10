Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kerry Visits Iraq; Ukrainian Leaders Discuss Autonomy

By Korva Coleman
Published September 10, 2014 at 8:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry Seeks Iraq's Support On Move Against Islamic State.

-- Ukrainian President Offers Limited Autonomy For Rebellious Region.

And here are more early headlines:

Ferguson City Council Holds 1st Session After Police Slaying. (New York Times)

Tuesday's Primary Results From Five States. (AP)

Report: Rights Group Alleges Both Sides Commit War Crimes In Ukraine. (Amnesty International)

Missouri Man Executed; Appeal Over Lethal Drugs Is Rejected. (Reuters)

Japanese Nuclear Reactor Gets First Approval To Restart. (Asahi Shimbum)

FBI Investigating Oregon Body Donation Program. (Oregonian)

Some U.S. Seniors Still Paying Back Their Own Student Loans. (AP)

Owner Of NHL's Buffalo Sabres Buys NFL's Buffalo Bills. (Bleacher Report)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

