Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Finally Make It Official

We take a quick break from the heaviness this week for a bit of celebrity news: "Brangelina" has officially tied the knot.

A spokesperson for Brad Pitt, 50, and Angelina Jolie, 39, confirmed that the couple were married in a private ceremony Saturday in Correns, France.

The Associated Press reports that a California judge presided over the ceremony at Chateau Miraval, which was attended by family and close friends. The couple's six children participated in the nondenominational civil ceremony. Jolie was escorted down the aisle by her sons Maddox, 13, and Pax, 10, according to the news service. Daughters Zahara, 9, and Vivienne, 6, served as flower girls, while daughter Shiloh, 8, and son Knox, 6, were ring bearers.

The nuptials came as a surprise to many fans. The relationship between Pitt and Jolie has been a topic of celebrity news since they became a couple after starring in the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They got engaged in 2012 but made it clear they were in no rush to walk down the aisle because of their support for same-sex marriage. Pitt once told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he and Jolie "would not be getting married until everyone in this country has the right to get married."

Pitt later told The Hollywood Reporter that:

"We made this declaration some time ago that we weren't going to do it till everyone can. But I don't think we'll be able to hold out. It means so much to my kids, and they ask a lot. And it means something to me, too, to make that kind of commitment."

This is the second marriage for Pitt, who divorced actress Jennifer Aniston in 2005, and the third for Jolie, who was previously married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.

The Times of Malta reports that the couple were on their way to Malta to shoot their second film together, By the Sea.

So far, no photos of the ceremony have surfaced.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.