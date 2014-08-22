Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Chinese Fighter Buzzed U.S. Navy Plane In 'Dangerous Intercept'

By Scott Neuman
Published August 22, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft takes off from Perth International Airport during the search for Malaysia Airlines MH370. The same general type of aircraft was involved in a "dangerous intercept" by a Chinese fighter jet earlier this week off Hainan island.
A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft takes off from Perth International Airport during the search for Malaysia Airlines MH370. The same general type of aircraft was involved in a "dangerous intercept" by a Chinese fighter jet earlier this week off Hainan island.

Update at 2:20 p.m. ET

A Chinese fighter jet conducted what is being describing as a "dangerous intercept" of a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon in international waters off the island of Hainan in the South China Sea earlier this week, the Pentagon confirms.

Pentagon spokesman Rear Adm. John Kirby said the Chinese fighter's posture was "aggressive and unprofessional," making several passes under and alongside the U.S. Navy maritime patrol aircraft, doing a barrel roll and flying wingtip to wingtip within 20-30 feet of the American plane.

Kirby did not say what type of Chinese fighter was involved.

The incident, he said, took place Tuesday about 135 miles east of Hainan in the South China Sea.

"We expressed our concerns through diplomatic channels," Kirby told reporters at an afternoon briefing that also touched on the situations in Ukraine and Iraq.

Later, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said the Chinese move was a "deeply concerning provocation" and that those concerns had been conveyed to Beijing.

Similar close-quarters maneuvers by a Chinese J-8 interceptor jet resulted in a midair collision with a U.S. Navy EP-3 Orion surveillance aircraft in April 2001, forcing the American plane to land on Hainan island. The crew of 24 was detained there and questioned for more than a week before being released.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman