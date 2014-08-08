Bringing The World Home To You

White House Goes On Lockdown After Sneaky Toddler Breaches Fence

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 8, 2014 at 11:09 AM EDT
The White House, as seen through the fence on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The White House went on lockdown Thursday night and it was all for a pint-sized breach.

A toddler apparently got loose from his parents and made a run through the White House fence. If you've ever been to the White House, you know the Secret Service takes any breach very seriously. Plus, there's also guys with powerful guns on the roof.

According to The Washington Post, the agents sprinted to stop the sneaky toddler. And the whole incident came to a conclusion with a priceless statement from the agency charged with protecting the president of the United States:

"We were going to wait until he learned to talk to question him," Secret Service Agent Edwin Donovan said in a statement, "but in lieu of that he got a timeout and was sent on [his] way with [his] parents."

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
