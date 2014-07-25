Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Possible Gaza Truce; Air Algerie Wreckage

By Korva Coleman
Published July 25, 2014 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- France Dispatches Military Unit To Site Of Air Algerie Wreck.

-- Kerry Presents Proposal For Seven-Day Truce In Gaza.

And here are more early headlines:

Australia Aims To Guard Plane Debris In Ukraine. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Report: U.S. Reviews Whether Some Hondurans Are Refugees. (New York Times)

Taiwan Plane Crashed In Storm On Second Landing Attempt. (BBC)

U.N. Relief Trucks Enter Syria Without Government's Permission. (AP)

Fast Food Workers Discuss How To Increase Minimum Wage. (Chicago Tribune)

No McDonald's Chicken Nuggets In Hong Kong After Meat Scare. (Reuters)

Defendant In Stradivarius Theft Jailed At Least 3 Years. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

