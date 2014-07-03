Top Stories: Hurricane Arthur; Jobless Rate Falls

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Now A Hurricane, Arthur Steams Along Eastern Seaboard.



-- U.S. Added 288,000 Jobs In June, Labor Dept. Says.

-- Olympian, WWII Hero Louis Zamperini Dies At 97.

And here are more early headlines:

California Town Boos Border Patrol Officials At Meeting On Migrants. (Press-Enterprise)

Hundreds Evacuate Ahead Of Northern California Wildfire. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Ukraine, Russia, Allies Open New Truce Talks. (VOA)

Former French Leader Denounces Charges Again Him. (BusinessWeek)

India Calls In U.S. Diplomats Over Spying Allegations. (Wall Street Journal)

Mitt Autographed By Lou Gehrig Up For Auction. (AP)

