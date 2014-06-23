Top Stories: Kerry In Iraq; Egypt Convicts Journalists

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry Meets With Maliki In Baghdad As ISIS Crisis Ramps Up.

-- Egyptian Court Sentences Journalists To Lengthy Prison Terms.

And here are more early headlines:

Sunni Militants Take Control Of Another Iraqi Border Post. (Time)

Obama Holds Summit On Working Families. (Politico)

South Korean Soldier Captured, Accused of Killing 5 Troops. (Businessweek)

Report: CDC Reassigns Lab Chief After Anthrax Exposure. (Reuters)

Border Patrol Suspends Migrant Relocation Flight To California. (AP)

Coast Guard Rescues Rowers Racing From California to Hawaii. (San Luis Obispo Tribune)

