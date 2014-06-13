Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Bergdahl In U.S.; Militants Advance In Iraq

By Korva Coleman
Published June 13, 2014 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Islamists Face Little Resistance In Their March Across Iraq.

-- Bergdahl Back In The U.S. To Continue Recovery.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Visit Native American Reservation In Dakotas. (AP)

New Trial For Former BP Engineer In Gulf Spill Criminal Case. (New York Times)

Senate Approves New Governors For Federal Reserve Board. (Washington Post)

State Legislators From Around U.S. Discuss Constitutional Convention. (Indianapolis Star)

Rescue Operation For Spelunker Trapped Deep In German Cave. (BBC)

San Antonio Dominates Miami In Game 4 NBA Championship. (SI.com)

VIDEO: Chris Christie On "Dad Dancing" With Jimmy Fallon. (NBC)

