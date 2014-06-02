Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

L.A. Kings Earn Shot At Stanley Cup With Win Over Chicago Blackhawks

By Camila Domonoske
Published June 2, 2014 at 11:15 AM EDT
Jarret Stoll (No. 28) of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates his team's game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Kings defenseman Alec Martinez scored in overtime with a shot that deflected off the Chicago Blackhawks' Nick Leddy (left).
Jarret Stoll (No. 28) of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates his team's game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Kings defenseman Alec Martinez scored in overtime with a shot that deflected off the Chicago Blackhawks' Nick Leddy (left).

The L.A. Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Sunday, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in a dramatic Game 7 overtime win.

The Blackhawks, the defending Stanley Cup champions, scored the first two goals of the game and led through the first period. The Kings tied the score at 3-3 partway through the second period, but Chicago took the lead again a few minutes before the second intermission.

The Kings caught back up at 7:17 of the third period. Missed shots and frantic saves carried the game into overtime.

Up until overtime, the Kings had never been in the lead. Then L.A. defenseman Alec Martinez scored at 5:47 into overtime, sealing the Western Conference finals.

Here's how The Associated Press described the moment:

"Martinez's shot went off Blackhawks defenseman Nick Leddy and fluttered over goalie Corey Crawford, stunning the sellout crowd at the United Center and leading to a wild on-ice celebration for Los Angeles.

" 'I didn't really see it go in,' Martinez said. 'I know it went off a couple bodies.' "

It's been 20 years since an NHL conference final ended in Game 7 overtime — the last game this close was in 1994, between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils.

The Rangers won that nail-biter. And speaking of the Rangers, they'll be traveling to Los Angeles for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

That game will mark the first championship face-off between New York and L.A., in anymajor sport, since the 1981 World Series.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske