Ann B. Davis, Alice On 'The Brady Bunch,' Dies At 88

By Steve Mullis
Published June 1, 2014 at 9:24 PM EDT
Ann B. Davis arrives at the 5th Annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2007. Emmy-winning actress Davis, who played the housekeeper on <em>The Brady Bunch</em>, died at a San Antonio hospital on Sunday.
Ann B. Davis arrives at the 5th Annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2007. Emmy-winning actress Davis, who played the housekeeper on <em>The Brady Bunch</em>, died at a San Antonio hospital on Sunday.

The Emmy-winning actress, famous for often keeping the rowdy household on The Brady Bunch under control as Alice the housekeeper, died Sunday in San Antonio. She was 88.

The Associated Press reports that an autopsy is planned for Monday, but that according to Bill Frey, a longtime friend of Davis, she suffered a fall at her home on Saturday and never recovered.

In her blue and white maid's uniform, Davis' character, Alice Nelson, was constantly cleaning up messes large and small, and she was a mainstay of stability for the family. Davis' face occupied the center square during the show's opening credits. Her love interest was Sam the Butcher, played by Allan Melvin.

"I'm shocked and saddened! I've lost a wonderful friend and colleague," co-star Florence Henderson said in a statement Sunday.

Steve Mullis
