Top Stories: L.A. Clippers Sale; Spelling Bee Champs

By Korva Coleman
Published May 30, 2014 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shelly Sterling: L.A. Clippers Will Be Sold To Steve Ballmer For $2 Billion.

-- National Spelling Bee: Rare Co-Champions, And A Star Online.

And here are more early headlines:

New Calls For VA Secretary Shinseki To Resign. (Washington Post)

Hagel In Asia, Will Warn China About Aggressive Moves. (Businessweek)

Bomb Explodes In Northern Ireland Hotel, No Injuries. (AP)

Border Patrol Dropping Undocumented Migrants In Arizona. (Arizona Republic)

Google Taking European Requests To Scrub Personal Data. (PC World)

Scottish Voters Begin Campaign Period On Independence Question. (BBC)

New York Wins Eastern Conference Playoff, Heads To Stanley Cup Final. (CBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

