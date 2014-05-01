Microsoft Releases Fix For Critical Internet Explorer Bug

Microsoft has released a fix for a critical bug that affected its Internet Explorer browser.

The vulnerability was so severe, it led the Department of Homeland Security to ask Americans to stop using the browser until a fix was released.

As we reported, the bug allows an attacker to install malicious software without the user knowing it.

The AP reports:

"Adrienne Hall, general manager of Microsoft Trustworthy Computing, said in a statement that the company decided to fix the problem quickly for all customers, saying it takes the security of its products 'incredibly seriously.'

"Microsoft reported the problem Saturday, saying it was aware of 'limited, targeted attacks' and that the vulnerability affected Internet Explorer versions 6 through 11

"The company said users with automatic updates enabled don't need to take any action."

