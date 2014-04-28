Top Stories: Deadly Tornados; New Sanctions Coming For Russia

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tornadoes Rip Through Arkansas, Oklahoma, Killing At Least 17.

-- U.S., EU To Announce New Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Unrest.

And here are more early headlines:

Egyptian Court Sentences Hundreds To Death In Mass Trial. (Al Jazeera)

VIDEO: Israel Stops To Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Jerusalem Post)

Syria Says President Assad Will Run For Third Term. (Reuters)

Search Zone Widened For Missing Malaysian Jet. (New Zealand Herald)

Zimbabwe Opposition Suspends Tsvangirai As Leader. (BBC)

Doctors Without Borders Staffers, Others Killed In Central African Republic. (Businessweek)

NBA's Clippers Silently Protest Owner's Alleged Racist Comments. (Los Angeles Times)

Spain Searches For "Don Quixote" Author Cervantes' Bones. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.