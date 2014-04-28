Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Tornados; New Sanctions Coming For Russia

By Korva Coleman
Published April 28, 2014 at 8:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tornadoes Rip Through Arkansas, Oklahoma, Killing At Least 17.

-- U.S., EU To Announce New Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Unrest.

And here are more early headlines:

Egyptian Court Sentences Hundreds To Death In Mass Trial. (Al Jazeera)

VIDEO: Israel Stops To Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Jerusalem Post)

Syria Says President Assad Will Run For Third Term. (Reuters)

Search Zone Widened For Missing Malaysian Jet. (New Zealand Herald)

Zimbabwe Opposition Suspends Tsvangirai As Leader. (BBC)

Doctors Without Borders Staffers, Others Killed In Central African Republic. (Businessweek)

NBA's Clippers Silently Protest Owner's Alleged Racist Comments. (Los Angeles Times)

Spain Searches For "Don Quixote" Author Cervantes' Bones. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman