Argument Over Requested Leave Preceded Fort Hood Shootings

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 7, 2014 at 7:27 PM EDT
U.S. Spc. Ivan Lopez is pictured in the Sinai Peninsula between 2007 and 2008, during his service with the 295th Infantry of the Puerto Rico National Guard in an undated handout photo by PR National Guard. Lopez killed three other soldiers and himself at Fort Hood, Texas, this week, officials say.
U.S. Spc. Ivan Lopez is pictured in the Sinai Peninsula between 2007 and 2008, during his service with the 295th Infantry of the Puerto Rico National Guard in an undated handout photo by PR National Guard. Lopez killed three other soldiers and himself at Fort Hood, Texas, this week, officials say.

Army officials said Spc. Iván López went on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood last week after an argument involving a request for leave.

Ryland Barton from NPR member station KWBU in Waco sent this report for our Newscast unit:

"Investigators say López had gotten into an argument at his unit's administrative office before he began shooting.

"The argument was about a request for leave and the processing for that request. López killed one and injured ten others in that office. Investigators say the soldier who was killed and at least one of the ten injured there had been involved in the argument.

"López continued the rampage into the street and two other buildings, killing two more people and injuring six others. He fired at least 35 shots over the course of eight minutes. Officials provided no details about why López requested the leave."

Quoting a law enforcement official, The New York Times reports that López had sought leave earlier in the day to deal with family matters. The paper adds:

"His leave request had been denied, and he became agitated, disrespectful and refused to follow orders at that meeting, the official said. One of the first people Specialist Lopez shot was a sergeant from his unit who had been in the meeting and with whom he had argued with, Sgt. Jonathan Westbrook, the official said."

In total, authorities say López killed four and injured 16.

