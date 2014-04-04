Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Authorities: Fort Hood's Shooter's Mental Health Not 'Precipitating Factor'

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 4, 2014 at 4:32 PM EDT
Dinora Lopez Miranda, 87, grandmother of U.S. Army soldier Iván López, holds a picture of her grandchildren, Eliezer (from left), Ivanis, Ivan and Rickey, while speaking to journalists outside her home in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.
Dinora Lopez Miranda, 87, grandmother of U.S. Army soldier Iván López, holds a picture of her grandchildren, Eliezer (from left), Ivanis, Ivan and Rickey, while speaking to journalists outside her home in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.

The mental health of the alleged Fort Hood shooter was "not the direct precipitating factor," Lt. Gen. Mark Milley said during a televised press conference on Friday.

An "escalating argument in his unit" may have led Spc. Iván López, who was being treated for depression and evaluated for post-traumatic stress disorder, to allegedly open fire, killing three soldiers and injuring more than a dozen.

"There was no premeditated targeting of individuals," Milley said.

During the press conference, we also learned:

-- Chris Grey, of the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, said it appears López "acted alone." He bought his semi-automatic pistol on March 1 and brought it onto the Army post against regulations.

-- So far, the investigators have not uncovered any criminal convictions. Milley added they also haven't been able to find any instances where López faced any "specific traumatic event," like suffering a wound or coming in contact with an enemy.

-- Both Milley and Grey refused to provide any particulars about the argument.

-- The names of the three men killed: Army Sgt. Timothy Owens, 37; Sgt. 1st Class Danny Ferguson, 39; Sgt. Carlos Lazaney Rodriguez, 38.

-- According to CNN: Owens was a "counselor in the Army and had served in Iraq." Ferguson had just returned from Afghanistan, and he was an "outstanding" high school athlete. Lazaney was from "Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and planned to retire from the military soon, after serving 20 years."

Right before the press conference, López's family released a statement, saying they were troubled and surprised by his alleged actions.

López's father, Iván López Sr., said the situation had caused him great pain. López, he said, was a good son, a good worker, who always sought "good for his home and his family."

"My son was not like that," López Sr. said. "He must've not been in a right state of mind."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta