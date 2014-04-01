Top Stories: Missing People In Mudslide Named; More On Jet Search

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Names Released Of 22 Missing Since Mudslide.

-- Missing Malaysian Jet May Never Be Found, Head Of Search Warns.

And here are more early headlines:

Washington State Gas Plant Blast Injures Several. (Seattle Post-Intelligencer)

Judge Permits Strict New Arizona Laws On Abortion Drug. (New York Times)

Albuquerque Unrest Triggered By Two Protesters With Rifles. (Albuquerque Journal)

U.S. Ambassador To India Quits, Amid Diplomatic Tension. (Washington Post)

Atlanta Archbishop Apologizes For Lavish New Home. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Unidentified Drone Falls On South Korean Border Island. (Yonhap News)

Sahara Dust Falls In London In Smog Alert. (Guardian)

South Carolina Lawmakers Debate Giving God Credit For Mammoths. (The State)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.