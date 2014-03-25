Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Plane Search Suspended; A Data Collection Halt?

By Korva Coleman
Published March 25, 2014 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bad Weather Suspends Search for MH370 In Indian Ocean.

-- White House To Propose Halting Bulk Collection Of Phone Data.

-- Hobby Lobby Contraceptive Case Goes Before Supreme Court.

And here are more early headlines:

14 Dead In Washington Mudslide, Dozens Unaccounted For. (Seattle Times)

G7 Cautions Russia Over Crimea, Warns Of New Sanctions. (Reuters)

Taliban Militants Attack Afghan Election Office In Kabul. (CNN)

Sailor, Civilian Dead In Virginia Navy Base Shooting. (Virginian-Pilot)

W.H.O. Says 7 Million Died In 2012 From Air Pollution. (Time)

Guinea Ebola Spreads To Liberia, Possibly Sierra Leone. (Businessweek)

Short Of Drugs, Oklahoma To Change Lethal Injection Protocol. (Oklahoman)

Navy Closes Science Post On Alaska Ice Floe That's Cracking. (Navy Times)

"Judge Joe Brown" Arrested For Contempt Of Court. (Us Magazine)

