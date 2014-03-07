Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest News On Jobs; Latest News On Ukraine

By Mark Memmott
Published March 7, 2014 at 9:35 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Jobless Rate Ticks Up, But Job Growth Is Better Than Expected

-- U.S. Knew Of 'Imminent' Move In Crimea, Top Official Says

-- Russian Lawmakers Welcome Separatist Steps By Crimea

-- Book News: @GSElevator Author Loses Book Deal

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Seven Short Videos That Help Make Some Sense of the Conflict in Ukraine." (KQED's The Lowdown blog)

-- "Sen. Rand Paul To Address Annual CPAC Meeting." (Morning Edition)

-- Dr. Frank Jobe Dies; Was Pioneer Of Baseball's "Tommy John Surgery." (ESPN.com)

-- Rep. Issa Apologizes, "Skirts Censure" For Shutting Off Rep. Cummings' Microphone. (UTSanDiego.com)

-- At Oscar Pistorius Trial, Ex-Girlfriend Testifies He Had A Gun With Him "All The Time." (The Guardian)

-- NBA's Los Angeles Lakers "Suffer Worst Defeat In Club History, 48 Points, To Clippers." (Los Angeles Times)

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott
