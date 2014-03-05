Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukraine Diplomacy; Ky. To Challenge Gay Marriage

By Korva Coleman
Published March 5, 2014 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine: Push Is On to Get Russia To Take The 'Off-Ramp'.

-- Overruled: Ky. Gov. Says State Will Appeal Same-Sex Order.

And here are more early headlines:

3 Arab Countries Pull Diplomats From Qatar, Citing Security. (Al Arabiya)

Gunmen Hold Iraqi City Council Hostage For Hours In Deadly Attack. (Al Jazeera)

Second Bitcoin Exchange Shuts Down, Cites Security Breach. (CNBC)

Syria Strikes Targets At Border Inside Lebanon. (Reuters)

House Votes To Change Flood Insurance Program Again. (USA Today)

Texas Results: GOP's Cornyn, Abbott And Democrat Davis Win. (Wall Street Journal)

Western GOP Advocates, Businesses Support Gay Marriage. (Deseret News)

California Park Closes Nightly To Deter Redwood Tree Poachers. (AP)

"How We Die" Award-Winning Author, Dr. Sherwin Nuland, Dies. (New York Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
