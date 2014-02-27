Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukraine Latest: North Korea Fires Missiles

By Korva Coleman
Published February 27, 2014 at 7:49 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Crisis: Pro-Russia Gunmen Seize Offices In Crimea.

-- Once Again, North Korea Fires Missiles To Send Message.

-- First Look: FDA's Nutrition Label Gets A Makeover.

And here are more early headlines:

More Rain, Snow Headed For Parched California. (AccuWeather)

Car Bomb Kills Several In Somalia's Capital. (VOA)

Hundreds March In Support Of Captured Mexican Drug Cartel Leader. (AP)

South Korean Missionary Says He Spied On North Korea. (Wall Street Journal)

New Mexico Nuclear Waste Site Workers Test Positive For Radiation. (Reuters)

Government To Investigate "Timeliness" Of GM Ignition Recall. (Detroit Free Press)

#NoSavesies: Philly Police Ban Items In Dug-Out Snowy Parking Spaces. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman