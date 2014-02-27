Top Stories: Ukraine Latest: North Korea Fires Missiles

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Crisis: Pro-Russia Gunmen Seize Offices In Crimea.

-- Once Again, North Korea Fires Missiles To Send Message.

-- First Look: FDA's Nutrition Label Gets A Makeover.

And here are more early headlines:

More Rain, Snow Headed For Parched California. (AccuWeather)

Car Bomb Kills Several In Somalia's Capital. (VOA)

Hundreds March In Support Of Captured Mexican Drug Cartel Leader. (AP)

South Korean Missionary Says He Spied On North Korea. (Wall Street Journal)

New Mexico Nuclear Waste Site Workers Test Positive For Radiation. (Reuters)

Government To Investigate "Timeliness" Of GM Ignition Recall. (Detroit Free Press)

#NoSavesies: Philly Police Ban Items In Dug-Out Snowy Parking Spaces. (Reuters)

