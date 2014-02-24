Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukraine Turmoil; Egypt's Government Quits

By Korva Coleman
Published February 24, 2014 at 8:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine's Yanukovich On Run From Mass Murder Charge.

-- Pentagon Budget-Cutting Plans Sure To Draw Flak.

-- Resignations In Egypt May Be Prelude To General's Presidential Run.

And here are more early headlines:

Netflix, Comcast Strike Streaming Deal. (Wall Street Journal)

Uganda's President Signs Bill Criminalizing Homosexuality. (CNN)

Venezuelan President To Meet Opposition As Protests Continue. (Bloomberg)

Mississippi River Traffic Halted Near New Orleans After Oil Spill. (UPI)

Earnhardt Jr. Wins Rain-Delayed Daytona 500. (ESPN)

Poisoned Meatballs In San Francisco Threaten Pets. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Spelling Bee Runs Out Of Words For Determined Competitors. (Kansas City Star)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman