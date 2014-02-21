Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukraine Latest; Olympic Hockey Rivalry Includes Bieber

By Korva Coleman
Published February 21, 2014 at 8:20 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Breakthrough? Ukrainian President Announces Concessions.

-- Oh No! When U.S. And Canada Face Off, 'Loser Keeps Bieber'.

And here are more early headlines:

Az. Bill Would Let Religious Businesses Discriminate Against Gays. (AzCentral)

Thai Farmers Call Of Protest Over Controversial Rice Subsidy. (Reuters)

Powerball Winner Hasn't Come Forward To Claim Huge Jackpot. (Los Angeles Times)

Venezuela Cuts Some Internet Access During Anti-Government Protests. (AP)

China Wants Obama To Call Off White House Meeting With Dalai Lama. (CNN)

U.N. Chief Wants More Peacekeepers For Central African Republic. (Deutsche Welle)

N.Y Police Spying On Mosques Ruled Legal. (AP)

Briton Arrested, X-Rayed For Swallowed Rare Diamond. (Telegraph)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
