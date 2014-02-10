Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Storm Heads South; College Player Says He's Gay

By Korva Coleman
Published February 10, 2014 at 10:22 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Avoid Atlanta Until Storm Passes, Governor Tells Truckers.

-- Coming Out Has Complicated Player's Prospects, NFL Execs Say.

And here are more early headlines:

British Flooding Worsens; Thames River Reaches Highest Ever Stage. (Financial Times)

Syrian Peace Talks Resume In Separate Rooms In Geneva. (VOA)

North Korea Rescinds Invitation To U.S. Over Imprisoned American. (Reuters)

White House Protocol Adjusted For Newly Single French President's Visit. (CNN)

Pakistani Separatists Blow Up 3 Pipelines, Cutting Gas To Millions. (BBC)

New Zealand Protests Japanese Whaling Ship's Maritime Violation. (New Zealand Herald)

Survey Finds Gasoline Price Drop In Past Two Weeks. (Reuters)

Popular "Flappy Bird" App Is Removed; Developer Cites Ruined Life. (Los Angeles Times)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
