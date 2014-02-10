Top Stories: New Storm Heads South; College Player Says He's Gay

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Avoid Atlanta Until Storm Passes, Governor Tells Truckers.

-- Coming Out Has Complicated Player's Prospects, NFL Execs Say.

And here are more early headlines:

British Flooding Worsens; Thames River Reaches Highest Ever Stage. (Financial Times)

Syrian Peace Talks Resume In Separate Rooms In Geneva. (VOA)

North Korea Rescinds Invitation To U.S. Over Imprisoned American. (Reuters)

White House Protocol Adjusted For Newly Single French President's Visit. (CNN)

Pakistani Separatists Blow Up 3 Pipelines, Cutting Gas To Millions. (BBC)

New Zealand Protests Japanese Whaling Ship's Maritime Violation. (New Zealand Herald)

Survey Finds Gasoline Price Drop In Past Two Weeks. (Reuters)

Popular "Flappy Bird" App Is Removed; Developer Cites Ruined Life. (Los Angeles Times)

