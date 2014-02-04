Top Stories: Yet Another Snow Story; Creationism Debate

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sick Of Winter? Love It? More Snow And Ice Are On The Way.

-- Evolutionism Vs. Creationism: The Debate Is Live Tonight.

And here are more early headlines:

Markets Fall Sharply Overseas, After Wall Street's Big Loss. (MarketWatch)

Senators Poised To Pass Huge Farm Bill, With Policy Changes. (UPI)

Record Number Of U.S. Exonerations In 2013. (New York Times)

FDA Debuts Anti-Smoking Ads Targeting Teens. (USA Today)

Thailand Anti-Government Protesters Plan New Demonstrations. (CNN)

Joan Mondale, Wife Of Former Vice President Walter Mondale, Dies. (Politico)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.