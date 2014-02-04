Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Yet Another Snow Story; Creationism Debate

By Korva Coleman
Published February 4, 2014 at 8:26 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sick Of Winter? Love It? More Snow And Ice Are On The Way.

-- Evolutionism Vs. Creationism: The Debate Is Live Tonight.

And here are more early headlines:

Markets Fall Sharply Overseas, After Wall Street's Big Loss. (MarketWatch)

Senators Poised To Pass Huge Farm Bill, With Policy Changes. (UPI)

Record Number Of U.S. Exonerations In 2013. (New York Times)

FDA Debuts Anti-Smoking Ads Targeting Teens. (USA Today)

Thailand Anti-Government Protesters Plan New Demonstrations. (CNN)

Joan Mondale, Wife Of Former Vice President Walter Mondale, Dies. (Politico)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman