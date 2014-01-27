Top Stories: More Bone-Chilling Cold; Grammy Award Highlights

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Looking To Escape The Deep Freeze? Head To Alaska.

-- VIDEO: Grammy Highlights, Including A Bit Of Paul And Ringo.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: U.S. Drone Strike Targets Militant In Somalia. (CNN)

Ukraine's Justice Minister May Declare State Of Emergency. (France24)

After Two Years Of Talks, Tunisia Passes New Constitution. (Tunisia Live)

Police Still Don't Know Motive Of Maryland Mall Shooter. (Washington Post)

Two Toledo Firefighters Die Battling Apartment Blaze. (Toledo Blade)

Gas Prices Fall Slightly In Past Two Weeks, New Survey Says. (Businessweek)

AT&T Drops Bid For British Vodafone. (Bloomberg)

Team Rice Defeats Team Sanders In Revamped Pro Bowl. (NFL.com)

Award-Winning Mexican Author Jose Emilio Pacheco Dies. (BBC)

