NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukrainian Protests; Deadly Fire In Quebec; Bieber Arrested

By Korva Coleman
Published January 23, 2014 at 8:29 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Many Missing After Massive Fire At Seniors' Home In Quebec.

-- In Ukraine, Protesters Warn They'll Go 'On The Attack'.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Mediators Meeting Syrian Combatants Separately. (BBC)

Treasury Secretary: U.S. Will Reach Debt Ceiling In Late February. (New York Times)

Frigid Wind Chill For Northern Plains, Snow For Texas. ()

Israel Says It Broke Up Al Qaida Attack On U.S. Embassy. (AP)

Thai Court To Decide Whether Elections Can Be Postponed. (Reuters)

Alleged Purdue University Shooter To Appear In Court Today. (WCPO-TV)

Former Dallas Cowboy Player Convicted In Death Of Teammate. (Star-Telegram)

Pork Industry Convention In Minnesota Wary Of Deadly Hog Virus. (WTAQ-FM)

Pa. Fugitive Posts His Mugshot On Web, Helping Police Nab Him. (Wilkes-Barre Times Leader)

Justin Bieber Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunken Driving. (CNN)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
