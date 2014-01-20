Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Jailed American's Plea; Syrian Peace Talks

By Korva Coleman
Published January 20, 2014 at 9:24 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- American Held In North Korea Asks U.S. To Secure His Release.

-- U.N. Invites Iran To First Day Of Syrian Peace Negotiations.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Says Iran Suspends Certain Nuclear Enrichment Work. (Reuters)

"No Shots Fired" In Honor Of King Today, Daughter Urges. (Chicago Tribune)

Strong Quake Shakes New Zealand Causing Minor Injuries. (New Zealand Herald)

Islamist Militant Group Threatens Sochi Olympic Games. (CBC)

European Space Probe On Comet Mission To "Activate" Today. (VOA)

Nadal Advances, Sharapova Out At Australian Open. (AP)

Denver, Seattle Win Conference Championships, Head For Super Bowl. (AP)

Italian Conductor Claudio Abbado Dies. (Telegraph)

"12 Years A Slave", "Gravity" Tie For Top Producers Guild Honor. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman