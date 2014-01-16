Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Air Force Cheating; Marine Gets Last Wish

By Korva Coleman
Published January 16, 2014 at 8:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 34 Officers At Nuclear Site May Have Cheated On Exams.

-- Hal Faulkner Dies; Honorable Discharge Was Marine's Last Wish.

And here are more early headlines:

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu In Jordan For Talks With King. (Jerusalem Post)

Hague Trial Opens Into Assassination Of Former Lebanese Leader. (BBC)

"Airpocolypse": Dangerous Smog Levels In Beijing. (New York Times)

Soaring Heat Sickens Fans, Halts Some Play At Australian Open. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Some Vigilante Groups Agree To Work With Mexican Government. (Los Angeles Times)

Ohio To Execute Man With Untried Drug Method. (TIME)

Navy Investigating Possible Kerosene Leak In Hawaii. (Star-Advertiser)

Razzies Nominate Worst Films, Including "Grown Ups 2". (Entertainment Weekly)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
