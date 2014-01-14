Top Stories: Congress To Vote On Budget; Egypt's New Constitution

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Congress Poised To Pass $1.1 Trillion Spending Bill.

-- Egyptians go to Polls With Opposition Largely Silenced.

And here are more early headlines:

Some West Virginia Residents Getting Water Back. (Charleston Gazette)

Senate Still Negotiating Extended Unemployment Benefits. (Politico)

Mexico Sending Troops To Patrol In State With Drug Violence. (BBC)

New Mexico Judge Approves Right-To-Die Case. (Albuquerque Journal)

Christie To Give State Of The State Address Under Scrutiny. (ABC)

Chinese Doctor Who Sold Infants Given Death Sentence. (Guardian)

Beanie Baby Creator Faces Sentencing In Tax Fraud Case. (Bloomberg)

Movie Patron Shot To Death Over Phone Texting Argument. (CNN)

