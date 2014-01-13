Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Chomp! Fish Snatches Bird In Flight: VIDEO

By Mark Memmott
Published January 13, 2014 at 2:36 PM EST

The Smithsonian Channel doesn't call it "the ferocious tigerfish" for nothing.

It's been clear for ages that the African tigerfish is a vicious predator. Just check out those teeth.

Now researchers in South Africa say they've got video that proves something else that's really amazing about "Africa's answer to the piranha":

It can leap from the water to snatch a bird — and not a feathered snack that's just floating or standing around in shallow water. We're talking about a fast-flying swallow. Take a look at the clip, which Nature Newstream has helpfully presented in both real time and slow motion.

It's thought to be the first evidence of a freshwater fish "catching birds on the wing," the BBC says.

The researchers' work is published in the latest Journal of Fish Biology.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
