NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Arctic Cold Turns Deadly; Antarctic Ships Escape Ice

By Korva Coleman
Published January 8, 2014 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll From Deep Freeze Tops 20; Warm-Up Is Coming.

-- Ships Break Free In Antarctica, U.S. Icebreaker Not Needed.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Delays Morsi Trial Because Of Bad Weather. (VOA)

On 3rd Anniversary Of Giffords Shooting, Memorial Planned. (Arizona Republic)

Only One In Four Young Teens Meets National Fitness Standards. (AP)

Government Proposes Guidelines To Keep Kids Out Of Jail. (Reuters)

Hundreds Sickened In Japan From Food Tainted By Pesticide. (Bloomberg)

Formula One's Schumacher Still Critical, But Stable. (Deutsche Welle)

Germany Finds Drugs In Banana Crates From Smugglers' "Logistical Error".(Reuters)

Baseball Hall Of Fame May Get New Members Today: Here's A List. (ESPN)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
