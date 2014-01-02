Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Northeast Winter Blast; Antarctic Expedition

By Korva Coleman
Published January 2, 2014 at 8:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 100 Million People In Path Of 2014's First Wintry Blast.

-- VIDEO: Stranded Passengers Flown To Safety In Antarctic.

And here are more early headlines:

Israeli Hospital Says Sharon In Critical Condition. (AP)

Syrian Electronic Army Claims Hack Of Skype. (CNET)

Hackers Apparently Show Phone Numbers Of Snapchat Users. (PC World)

Pakistan's Musharraf Hospitalized, Delaying His Treason Case. (Sky News)

South Sudanese Fighting Continues, Despite Imminent Peace Talks. (BBC)

Some Still Missing After Huge Minneapolis Apartment Fire. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Automaker Fiat To Spend $4.35 Billion To Get All Of Chrysler. (Bloomberg)

Legal Marijuana Sales Begin In Colorado For Recreational Use. (Denver Post)

