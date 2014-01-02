Top Stories: Northeast Winter Blast; Antarctic Expedition

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 100 Million People In Path Of 2014's First Wintry Blast.

-- VIDEO: Stranded Passengers Flown To Safety In Antarctic.

And here are more early headlines:

Israeli Hospital Says Sharon In Critical Condition. (AP)

Syrian Electronic Army Claims Hack Of Skype. (CNET)

Hackers Apparently Show Phone Numbers Of Snapchat Users. (PC World)

Pakistan's Musharraf Hospitalized, Delaying His Treason Case. (Sky News)

South Sudanese Fighting Continues, Despite Imminent Peace Talks. (BBC)

Some Still Missing After Huge Minneapolis Apartment Fire. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Automaker Fiat To Spend $4.35 Billion To Get All Of Chrysler. (Bloomberg)

Legal Marijuana Sales Begin In Colorado For Recreational Use. (Denver Post)

