Top Stories: Thousands Still Wait For Power; Deadly Beirut Blast

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Power's Still Out For Many Across North And Into Canada.

-- Bomb Blast In Beirut Kills Former Ambassador To U.S.

-- VIDEO: Rescuers Are Drawing Near To Ship Stuck In Antarctic.

And here are more early headlines:

Final Police Report On Newtown Shootings To Be Released Today. (AP)

Utah Seeks Outside Legal Help To Overturn Same Sex Marriage Decision. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Japanese Official Rules U.S. Base Will Relocate But Stay On Okinawa. (Japan Times)

African Leaders Press On With Mediation Efforts In South Sudan. (Reuters)

Paul Blair, Multiple Winner Of Baseball's Gold Glove, Dies. (Baltimore Sun)

Hackers Can Access Phone Numbers On Social Media Site, Snapchat. (Guardian)

Several People Badly Injured By Piranhas In Argentina River. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.