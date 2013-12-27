Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Thousands Still Wait For Power; Deadly Beirut Blast

By Korva Coleman
Published December 27, 2013 at 8:22 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Power's Still Out For Many Across North And Into Canada.

-- Bomb Blast In Beirut Kills Former Ambassador To U.S.

-- VIDEO: Rescuers Are Drawing Near To Ship Stuck In Antarctic.

And here are more early headlines:

Final Police Report On Newtown Shootings To Be Released Today. (AP)

Utah Seeks Outside Legal Help To Overturn Same Sex Marriage Decision. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Japanese Official Rules U.S. Base Will Relocate But Stay On Okinawa. (Japan Times)

African Leaders Press On With Mediation Efforts In South Sudan. (Reuters)

Paul Blair, Multiple Winner Of Baseball's Gold Glove, Dies. (Baltimore Sun)

Hackers Can Access Phone Numbers On Social Media Site, Snapchat. (Guardian)

Several People Badly Injured By Piranhas In Argentina River. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman