Three NATO Personnel Killed By Bombing In Afghanistan

By Mark Memmott
Published December 27, 2013 at 8:59 AM EST

A bomb explosion Friday in Kabul killed three members of the NATO coalition serving in Afghanistan and wounded at least six civilians, NPR's Sean Carberry reports from the Afghan capital.

Sources in a position to know are telling Sean and NBC News that an American was among those killed. Officially, the International Security Assistance Force command is only confirming at this time that "three #ISAF service members died following a suicide vehicle born improvised explosive device attack in #Kabul, #Afghanistan today."

Reuters adds that "the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack which comes as President Hamid Karzai deliberates over an agreement allowing U.S. forces to stay in the country beyond 2014."

Sean reminds our Newscast Desk that "this is the first fatal attack on NATO personnel in the capital since May. In that attack, two U.S. troops and four civilian contractors died when a suicide car bomb struck their convoy."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
